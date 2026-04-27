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NewsEntertainmentPeopleActress Mehreen Pirzada ties the knot with Arsh Aulakh in Himachal Pradesh, wears baby pink Anarkali for Anand Karaj ceremony
MEHREEN PEERZADA

Actress Mehreen Pirzada ties the knot with Arsh Aulakh in Himachal Pradesh, wears baby pink Anarkali for Anand Karaj ceremony

Mehreen is best known for her roles in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha (2016).

|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 09:57 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Actress Mehreen Pirzada ties the knot with Arsh Aulakh in Himachal Pradesh, wears baby pink Anarkali for Anand Karaj ceremonyPic Courtesy: Instagram

Chail: Actor Mehreen Pirzada is now married. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram and announced her wedding to beau Arsh Aulakh. Mehreen shared a series of dreamy photos from her wedding ceremony, which was held amidst the breathtaking mountains of Chail, Himachal Pradesh.

"26.04.26 (infinity, red heart and evil eye emojis #ArshDiMehr," she simply captioned the post. Both Mehreen and Arsh twinned in baby pink ethnic outfits. Check out their wedding pictures here.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Airlines Fiasco: 'Go To Hell...This Is Unacceptable', Actress Mehreen Pirzada Expresses Her Displeasure

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A post shared by MEHREEN  (@mehreenpirzadaa)

Shortly after Mehreen posted her wedding pictures, netizens, including members from the showbiz, chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes.

ALSO READ: Phillauri movie review: Anushka Sharma-Diljit Dosanjh's chemistry is to watch out for!

"Mubarak (red heart emoji)," filmmaker Anurag Kashyap commented. "Congratulations," actor Hansika wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mehreen is best known for her roles in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha (2016) and has since appeared in several other movies. Her brother Gurfateh Pirzada is also an actor. 

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