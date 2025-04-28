New Delhi: Actress Navina Bole who has featured in popular shows including Miley Jab Hum Tum, Jeannie Aur Juju, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai and Ishqbaaz among others recently made some startling allegations against director Sajid Khan.

In an interview with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, Navina claimed that the incident dates back to the time (2004-06) when she went to his office, and Sajid asked her to take off her clothes.

Sajid Khan Accused Of Misconduct

Navina said, "There was a terrible, terrible man who I would never want to meet in my life called Sajid Khan, he came after so many of us after gladrags and he just really pushed the envelope when it came to disrespecting women."

'He Said, Take off Your Clothes And...'

Recalling the meeting, she said, "You know I was really excited when he called me and then he literally said why don’t you just get off your clothes and sit in your lingerie I need to see how comfortable you are. I am talking about 2004 and 2006 when I did gladrags."

She added that the meeting was not at his office but at his residence. “Thankfully I had someone waiting for me downstairs. I did not know how to reply and he said, ‘Why? You wear a bikini on stage? So what is the problem? It is all t**s and a** in his language! You can come and sit here comfortably, be yourself.’ I did not know what to say and I said that I will need to go home and get into a bikini if that is what you want to see and I cannot strip right now. Somehow I managed to get out of that place. He must have called me, not exaggerating, at least 50 times to ask where I have reached and why I was not coming," she added.

The actress claimed that Sajid called her again a year later when she was performing for Mrs. India. She said, “He had called me again then and asked me, ‘What do you do, you should come see me for a role.’ And I said this guy must be hitting on so many women that he does not even remember that one year ago he had called me to his place and he has already hit on me so badly."

In 2018, when MeToo hit Bollywood badly, director Sajid Khan was also accused of sexual harassment by three women - actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay.