PARUL GULATI

Actress Parul Gulati Makes BOLD Debut At Cannes Film Festival 2025, Share Pics

 Parul stunned in a striking halter-neck black sheer netted gown by Rose Room at Cannes film festival. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 16, 2025, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Actress Parul Gulati Makes BOLD Debut At Cannes Film Festival 2025, Share Pics (Image: @gulati06/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati marked her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with an appearance that turned heads and made a bold statement ahead of her official red carpet walk.

Attending a high-profile soirée on the French Riviera, Parul stunned in a striking halter-neck black sheer netted gown by Rose Room, paired with statement jewellery from Karishma Joolry. The look was styled to perfection by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, with her hair swept up in an elegant updo—exuding classic glamour with a contemporary edge.

This dazzling appearance comes just a day before her much-anticipated red carpet debut tonight at the world premiere of Eddington, the new feature by acclaimed filmmaker Ari Aster. Parul is set to attend the gala premiere of the film, which stars Hollywood heavyweights Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone.

The actress also took to Instagram and shared series of pictures featuring her bold statement her opted for Cannes 2025, Parul captioned the post as ''1 night in - in Cannes.''

A post shared by Parul Gulati _ (@gulati06)

Speaking about the experience at the film festival, Parul shared, ''Being at Cannes is a surreal experience. It’s a celebration of cinema, style, and strength—and I’m honoured to represent not just artists, but also dreamers and doers from India on this incredible platform.''

Parul's presence at Cannes not only marks a significant milestone in her journey as an actor but also reaffirms her rising stature as a cultural entrepreneur with global appeal.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK