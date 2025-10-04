Advertisement
SANDHYA SHANTARAM

Actress Sandhya Shantaram Passes Away: Madhur Bhandarkar Pays Tribute To Her Iconic Legacy

Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, known for her iconic roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away in Mumbai, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from filmmakers and politicians.

|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 09:01 PM IST|Source: ANI
Actress Sandhya Shantaram Passes Away: Madhur Bhandarkar Pays Tribute To Her Iconic Legacy(Image: X)

Mumbai: Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, the wife of late actor and director V. Shantaram, passed away in Mumbai today.

The actress was most notably known for her roles in films like Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje' (1955), 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath' (1958), 'Navrang' (1959), Marathi film 'Pinjra' (1972) and 'Amar Bhoopali'.

The critically acclaimed director Madhur Bhandarkar paid tribute to the actress by remembering her "remarkable talent and mesmerising dance skills" in the world of cinema.

Taking to his X handle, Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Saddened by the passing of legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram Ji. Her iconic roles in films like Pinjra, Do Ankhen Barah Hath, Navrang, and Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje will forever be cherished. Her remarkable talent and mesmerising dance skills have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema."

Apart from the film industry, the politicians also expressed their heartfelt sorrow at the passing of the actress. The Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, paid tribute to the actress while remembering her roles in films like 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje' and 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath'

"Heartfelt Tribute! The news of the passing of Sandhya Shantaram ji, the renowned actress from the film 'Pinjara', is extremely heartbreaking. In the Marathi and Hindi film industries, she left a distinct impression on the audience's minds with her unparalleled acting and dance skills. Her immortal roles in films like 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje', 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath', and especially in the film 'Pincjra' will forever remain etched in the hearts of the audience. May God grant eternal peace to her soul!" wrote Ashish Shelar.

Sandhya Shantaram's portrayal of the female lead in the Marathi classic 'Pinjara' reportedly brought her immense recognition and remains one of the most memorable performances of the actress in Marathi cinema.

During the 1950s and 1960s, she worked in both Marathi and Hindi cinema, primarily under the direction of V. Shantaram in films such as 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje', 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath', 'Navrang', 'Pinjara', and 'Amar Bhoopali'.

