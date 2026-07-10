Actress Sharmiela Mandre set to marry producer Sudhan Sundaram in Jaipur on THIS date

Jaipur: Jaipur is set to witness another star-studded royal wedding as Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre and film producer Sudhan Sundaram tie the knot at the iconic Samode Palace on July 12.
The two-day celebration is expected to bring together several leading personalities from the South Indian film industry against the regal backdrop of Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will begin on July 11 with traditional Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremonies, blending the rich cultural traditions of Rajasthan with South Indian customs.
The wedding ceremony will take place on the morning of July 12, following South Indian Vedic rituals, and will be followed by a grand reception in the evening. Several prominent names from the South Indian film industry are expected to attend the celebrations. Among the anticipated guests is film-maker Atlee, known for directing the blockbuster 'Jawan'.
There is also speculation that actor Vijay Sethupathi may attend the wedding, as Sudhan Sundaram produced his critically-acclaimed film 'Maharaja'. Producer Sudhan Sundaram arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday to oversee the wedding arrangements and was received at the airport by producer Padam Shekhawat.
Actress Sharmiela Mandre reached Jaipur on Thursday with her family and headed directly from the airport to Samode Palace, where preparations for the celebrations are in full swing. Sharmiela Mandre and Sudhan Sundaram got engaged on June 25 this year.
The engagement was attended by close family members and friends after receiving the blessings and approval of both families. The couple announced the news with pictures from the ceremony, where they exchanged rings in a traditional celebration.
Dressed in elegant ethnic outfits, Sharmiela and Sudhan marked the occasion in the presence of their loved ones, with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans and members of the film fraternity on social media. Sharmiela shared the news on social media with the caption, "And just like that," followed by an engagement ring emoji.
Actors Ramya (Divya Spandana), Shruthi Hariharan, Radhika Narayan, Sonu Gowda and Amala Paul were among the many celebrities who congratulated her in the comments section.
The actress described the marriage proposal she received in March this year as simple and heartfelt rather than cinematic, saying it was Sudhan's humility and grounded personality that won her over.
She added that she had always believed in marrying the person she loved, and that their strong friendship remains the foundation of their relationship.
With its blend of royal heritage, traditional rituals, and a guest list featuring some of South India's biggest film personalities, the wedding is expected to be one of Jaipur's most glamorous celebrity events of the year.
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