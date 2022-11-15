Actress Sheela Priya Seth claims 'Sajid Khan said your breasts are not BIG enough'!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as a contestant faced a lot of criticism outside for his participation on the show, in the wake of his 2017 MeToo accusations. After Sherlyn Chopra, now actress Sheela Priya Seth has claimed that the filmmaker did try to make her uncomfortable with derogatory questions.

In conversation with Jagran, the actress recalled the incident that took place in 2008. "I first met director Sajid Khan in the year 2008. When I requested him to cast me in his upcoming project, but because of some of his antics I was taken aback."

"He kept looking at my private parts for about five minutes straight and said that 'you should get the surgery done as your breasts are not big enough for Bollywood'. He even said that I should use some oils to enlarge my breasts. And my breasts should be massaged daily, then only I will be able to get work in Bollywood," she added.

Many actresses and models came forward and raised their voice against Sajid, the younger brother of filmmaker Farah Khan during the 2018 MeToo movement in India. He has been accused of sexual assault which includes flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.

Sajid Khan has returned has made a rare appearance on Bigg Boss 16 after a gap of 4 years.