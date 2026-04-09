Actress Suzanne Bernert questions Deepika Padukone’s silence on ‘Dhurandhar 2’: 'We’re still waiting for you to praise your husband'

Mumbai: Actress Suzanne Bernert, popular for her role on the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has called out Deepika Padukone for ‘flexing’ on her recent comment of watching Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar way before anybody else did.

Taking to her social media account, Suzanne said, “Dear Deepika

This isn't a flex!

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We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don't understand why you are not doing it.

#Dhurandhar2TheRevenge.”

Dear Deepika

This isn't a flex!

We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don't understand why you are not doing it. #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge pic.twitter.com/pmjsNYerp4 — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) April 9, 2026

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone had recently and finally reacted to the severe backlash she had been facing for not promoting Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, owing to the fact that the movie starred her husband Ranveer Singh, and has been touted as the most successful movies of the decade.

Deepika, while commenting on a post, questioning Deepika's zero stance on the movie that has taken the internet by storm, revealed that she had seen Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge way before anyone else did. She had further backfired at the social media post who questioned her intentions.

The post, on which Deepika commented, was seen running a poll asking netizens whether her silence throughout the movie campaign was “over analysing” or a “calculated snub.”

Deepika replied, “The latter my friend...P.S. I watched it way before any of you did

Now who is the joke on?”

The superstar had earlier remained silent throughout the trolling around her approach towards the movie's blockbuster success, and finally has responded to the post on Instagram that questioned her absence.

For the uninitiated, Deepika had earlier also sparked a social media debate after she was seen absent from the special screening of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, but was spotted attending a concert in Mumbai just the very next day.

Several users on social media went on to question her absence from the film’s screening, with them criticising the actress and drawing comparisons with her other public outing.

For the uninitiated, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was released on the 19th of March.

Talking about Suzanne Bernert, the actress has been a part of many Bollywood movies and Hindi television shows.

She was seen in projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udaan, Sanskaar Lakshmi, The accidental prime minister, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and many more.

She is also known as late actor Akhil Mishra's wife who passed away in 2023 after slipping from his kitchen balcony.