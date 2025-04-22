Actress Tillotama Shome Cautions Fans About Online Scam, Saya 'Not My Number'

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Tillotama Shome claimed that she recently became a target of an online impersonation scam. She alerted her followers after learning that a fraudster was allegedly using her identity to solicit favours from others.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Paatal Lok' actress shared a snap from a WhatsApp chat, which revealed that an unknown individual was using a still from her Bengali-language film Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) as their display picture on the messaging platform.

According to the snap shared by Shome, the alleged impersonator had been reaching out to people, pretending to be an actress, to solicit favours from them.

While clarifying that the phone number being used does not belong to her, the actress asked the fraudster to stop impersonating her to extract favours from the people she knows.

"This is not my number. The photo being used as the DP, is of our film @bakshobondifilm. It was since removed. To whoever you maybe, please don't use my name to ask the people I know for things. STOP," wrote Shome.

The critically acclaimed actress Shome is known for her powerful performances in Angrezi Medium, Lust Stories 2, Delhi Crime, and The Night Manager.

She was recently seen in the series Paatal Lok, which starred Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. She played the role of an SP in the show. It was created by Sudip Sharma.