/Adah Sharma accepts 'Evil Dead Burn' challenge, watches horror film alone and THIS happens

New Delhi: Evil Dead Burn is all set to hit cinemas across India this weekend, fans' anticipation is already at an all-time high. While horror film lovers are counting down to its release, actress Adah Sharma got an exclusive early screening, but with one terrifying condition. Adah, who is known for her fearless spirit and love for horror films, was challenged to watch the film completely alone in the theatre. And guess what? Adah agreed.
In a video shared by Sony Pictures India and Adah Sharma, the 1920 actress is seen sitting alone in an empty theatre as she watches Evil Dead Burn. Though she begins the screening confidently, the film's relentless scares soon get the better of her. From squirming through terrifying sequences to even changing seats in the middle of the screening, Adah's reactions say it all.
After completing the challenge, Adah admitted that while the trailer hinted at the film's terrifying world, Evil Dead Burn far exceeded her expectations. Watch her reactions in the video below:
The sixth installment in the iconic Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Burn is directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Sébastien Vaniček. Early reactions from international critics have hailed it as one of the franchise's most intense and brutal chapters yet. Watch the trailer here:
The story follows the life of a grieving woman who, after the loss of her husband, seeks solace with her in-laws at their secluded family home. However, it soon becomes a reunion from hell as the Book of the Dead unleashes demonic forces that transform them into Deadites one by one. Evil Dead Burn releases in cinemas across India on 10th July in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
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