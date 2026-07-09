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  • /Adah Sharma accepts 'Evil Dead Burn' challenge, watches horror film alone and THIS happens

Adah Sharma accepts 'Evil Dead Burn' challenge, watches horror film alone and THIS happens

Adah Sharma took on a spine-chilling challenge by watching 'Evil Dead Burn' alone in an empty theatre ahead of its India release. Despite her love for horror films, the actress admitted the terrifying experience was far scarier than she expected.

Edited By:Ananya Kaushal
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
Adah Sharma accepts 'Evil Dead Burn' challenge, watches horror film alone and THIS happens
Image Credit: Adah Sharma, Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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