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  • /Adah Sharma’s glam night takes a spooky turn as actress goes from ‘wedding-ready’ to ghost hunting

Adah Sharma’s glam night takes a spooky turn as actress goes from ‘wedding-ready’ to ghost hunting

Adah Sharma left fans amused after sharing a hilarious account of an unexpected night adventure on social media. What started as getting dressed for an event ended with the actress searching for a ghost instead of posing for photos.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
Adah Sharma’s glam night takes a spooky turn as actress goes from ‘wedding-ready’ to ghost hunting
Image Credit: Adah Sharma, Instagram

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