/Adah Sharma’s glam night takes a spooky turn as actress goes from ‘wedding-ready’ to ghost hunting

Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma, on Tuesday, took to social media to share a humorous account of her unexpected night adventure. Taking to Instagram, she shared her glamorous transformation from glam mode to ghost mode. In her caption, the actress humorously narrated how a simple plan to dress up for an event quickly turned into a series of unexpected moments.
Adah further added playful details about the night. Sharing her pictures, she wrote, “With chain ? Without chain? Orbechain? Event ke liye acche kapde pehne . Socha jewellery bhi pehen lu..but the RED outfit aur ITNIII jewellery ,lag raha tha ki meri hi shaadi hai. Toh choker necklace nikaal diya tab Khidki se mor ki awaaz aaee.” (“Chain? Without a chain? Or maybe something else? I wore nice clothes for an event. I thought I’d wear jewellery too… but the red outfit and so much jewellery made it feel like it was my own wedding. So I removed the choker necklace. Then I heard a peacock calling from the window.)
“Toh mor dhoondne ke chakkar mein earrings pehenna bhi bhool gayi aur event pe chali gayi. Raat ko wapis aaee toh laga earings pehen ke photos le lu. Phir socha video bana lu but then pata chala ki jahan hum reh rahe hain wahan bhoot hai. Toh bhoot ki video banane gaye. Will share videos later ab flight take off hone waala hai aur main un logon mein se nahi hu jo airhostess ko tang karte hai phone on rakhke tum jaante ho tum kaun ho.” (While trying to find the peacock, I even forgot to wear my earrings and went to the event. When I came back at night, I thought I’d wear my earrings and take photos. Then I thought I’d make a video, but I found out there’s a ghost where we’re staying. So, we went to make a video of the ghost instead.)
“I’ll share the videos later. Now my flight is about to take off, and I’m not one of those people who annoy air hostesses by keeping the phone on—you know who you are.”
In the pictures, the actress is seen striking different poses in a red outfit.
Adah Sharma often shares fun, quirky, and relatable content on social media.
On the professional front, she is all set to make her Marathi debut with the upcoming film titled “Gajra,” which is based on true events. Directed by Shreyas Jadhav, the upcoming film will hit the screens in 2027.
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