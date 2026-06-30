/Adah Sharma’s glam night takes a spooky turn as actress goes from ‘wedding-ready’ to ghost hunting

“Toh mor dhoondne ke chakkar mein earrings pehenna bhi bhool gayi aur event pe chali gayi. Raat ko wapis aaee toh laga earings pehen ke photos le lu. Phir socha video bana lu but then pata chala ki jahan hum reh rahe hain wahan bhoot hai. Toh bhoot ki video banane gaye. Will share videos later ab flight take off hone waala hai aur main un logon mein se nahi hu jo airhostess ko tang karte hai phone on rakhke tum jaante ho tum kaun ho.” (While trying to find the peacock, I even forgot to wear my earrings and went to the event. When I came back at night, I thought I’d wear my earrings and take photos. Then I thought I’d make a video, but I found out there’s a ghost where we’re staying. So, we went to make a video of the ghost instead.)