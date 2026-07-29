Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Adah Sharma says her next film 'Gajra' is scary because it reminds us such things happen in real life

Adah Sharma says her next film 'Gajra' is scary because it reminds us such things happen in real life

Adah Sharma believes filmmakers have a responsibility when claiming a movie is "based on true events," saying audiences are right to question such assertions. The actress said her upcoming Marathi debut Gajra is grounded in real-life incidents that continue to unfold around us.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
Adah Sharma says her next film 'Gajra' is scary because it reminds us such things happen in real life
Image Credit: Adah Sharma, Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
SC quashes 2015 summons against former PM Manmohan Singh in coal block case
Coal Bloc case3 min ago
2
Mohit Malik5 min ago
3
Himachal Pradesh16 min ago
4
NSE23 min ago
5
Technology24 min ago