Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2924210https://zeenews.india.com/people/adah-sharma-visits-mahakal-temple-in-ujjain-meets-special-mahadev-bhakt-2924210.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ADAH SHARMA

Adah Sharma Visits Mahakal Temple In Ujjain, Meets Special Mahadev Bhakt

Adah Sharma met a special devotee of Lord Shiva when she visited Mahakal Temple In Ujjain. 

|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 10:55 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Adah Sharma Visits Mahakal Temple In Ujjain, Meets Special Mahadev Bhakt (Source:Instagram)

 Mumbai:  Actress Adah Sharma encountered a special devotee for Lord Shiva during her visit to the Ujjain Mahakal temple. During her recent visit to the temple, 'The Kerala Story' actress came across a frog sitting on the shivling, whom Adah took to be a bhakt of Mahadev.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

"Mahadev ke bhakt sabhi roop mein aate hain Be kind, be gentle to all beings, you never know who’s meditating next to you Ujjain Mahakal Mandir," Adah wrote in the caption. Adah further added the Shiv Tandav Stotram in the backdrop of the video. Meanwhile, Adah reflected on the positive impact of Yoga on everyday life during World Yoga Day on June 21st. Adah's powerful 'Yoga Day' message went like this, "Yoga isn't just physical stretches.

It's about making your mind fit so the body can follow. Yoga for me is a disciplined lifestyle all year around. Eating vegetarian food, being able to keep my calm in stressful situations, and controlling my anger. All of that is Yoga for me."

On the professional front, Adah is all set to play a Devi in an untitled trilingual film alongside the National Award-winning director BM Giriraj. Talking about her approach towards her character, Adah revealed that she is committed to making the portrayal as realistic and authentic as possible. “I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers.

Stories like ‘The Kerala Story’ or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles," 'the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actress was heard saying. Over and above this, Adah has also been roped in to play a superhero in an international film. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK