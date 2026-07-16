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Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar announce separation after 15 years of marriage, vow to co-parent daughter

Marathi actor-filmmaker Addinath Kothare and actress Urmila Kanetkar have announced their separation after nearly 15 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the couple said they have amicably decided to part ways and will continue to co-parent their daughter, Jizah.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar announce separation after 15 years of marriage, vow to co-parent daughter
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