Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2985703https://zeenews.india.com/people/aditi-rao-hydari-flags-fake-whatsapp-account-impersonating-her-it-isn-t-me-2985703.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
ADITI RAO HYDARI

Aditi Rao Hydari Flags Fake WhatsApp Account Impersonating Her: 'It Isn’t Me'

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has issued a public warning after an individual impersonating her on WhatsApp began contacting photographers for fake "photoshoot" requests.

|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 04:04 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aditi Rao Hydari Flags Fake WhatsApp Account Impersonating Her: 'It Isn’t Me'(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, has issued a statement saying that someone is impersonating her on the messaging platform WhatsApp. 

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a note along with the WhatsApp details of the impersonator.

She wrote, “I wanted to flag something that a few people brought to my notice today. Someone has been pretending to be me on WhatsApp, using my pictures and messaging photographers about ‘photoshoots’. It isn't me. I don't reach out like this, and I don't use any personal number for work. Everything always goes through my team”.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She further mentioned, “Please be careful and don't engage with that number. If you come across anything odd, just let my team know. Thank you to all those who have my back and are so protective and kind”.

While Saturday was a bit of a predicament for the actress, earlier last month, she spent her weekend chilling with furry friends. The actress took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a few snaps playing with dogs.

Praising those who rescue and look after these animals, Aditi penned on the photo-sharing app, "Sundays are for cuddles and squishes (red heart emoji) More power to these incrediblly inspiring humans for rescuing and looking after these furry babies (sic). Tight slaps to evil humans who abandon them, torture them and behave like demons...@thepetcafehyd (red heart emoji) @devenshopesociety Thank you Malli poo and mumsie pie for taking me there! @mallikareddyg”.

Earlier, Aditi celebrated the revival of the historic Wanaparthy saree, calling it a tribute to her royal lineage. Aditi, who hails from the royal family of Wanaparthy in Telangana, took to social media and reflected on the revival of the Wanaparthy saree.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nowgam Blast
Nowgam Blast Rekindles Focus On Area's Long History Of Terror Activity
J&K's Naugam
Naugam: Town That Became Terror ‘Epicentre’ — Inside Blast That Killed 9
Kaal Bhairav drone
Indigenous Kaal Bhairav Drone Roars On International Stage, Wins Silver
Rohini Acharya
Lalu's Daughter Rohini Acharya's Explosive First Reaction After Bombshell Post
India
Pune Labour Commissioner Summons TCS Over Multiple Layoff Complaints By NITES
India
India Could Gain Edge as US Exempts Key Agri Products from Reciprocal Tariffs
Myntra winter outfit
Gen Z Guide: Shop This Modern Winter Fest Look for Men on Myntra
winter outfit ideas
Gen Z Winter Fest Edit: How to Layer a Festive Look with Myntra Picks
Pakistan
Pakistan Using Khalistani Groups To Fuel Hindu-Sikh Rift: Report
Myntra Fashion
Styling A Fest Kurta Look From Myntra: Gen Z Guide For A Cool Fest Fit