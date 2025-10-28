Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday Special: Pan-India actress Aditi Rao Hydari is known for her impressive acting chops and stylish sartorial choices. Be it her royal looks or sensational western wear - she pull off any outfit with ease and glamour. She shined at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, rocking her 'sindoor' look with red raw mango saree.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Personal Life

The Heeramandi actress was married to actor and former lawyer Satyadeep Mishra in 2002. She never opened up on her first marriage ever but confirmed in 2013 that the couple had separated. Despite their separation, the two have remained on amicable terms. She got married to longtime boyfriend an South actor Siddharth on September 16, 2024 in an intimate ceremony held at a 400-year-old temple in Telangana with just family and close friends around.

Aditi Rao Hydari On Siddharth aka Manicorn

In a throwback interview with Galatta India, she revealed the origin of the name, saying, “So one of my makeup artists Tanuja Dabir who did Heeramandi with me, she calls me Unicorn so she says Junicorn. And when she met Siddhu (Siddharth), she said oh my god unicorn you found your manicorn. That’s why I call him that.”

Aditi Rao Hydari's Stunning 5 Looks

As she celebrates her birthday today, here’s looking at top 5 times she defined royal elegance.

Bronze Metallic Outfit: Aditi radiated royal charm in a full-length bronze metallic outfit with heavy work across the neckline and torso.

Multi-coloured Anarkali: Aditi bloomed in a multi-coloured full-length anarkali with floral prints all over and detailed work around the torso.

Red Lehenga: She is looking straight out of a period drama in a red lehenga piece with a full-sleeve blouse.

One-shouldered Lehenga: Aditi defined modern royalty in a deep pink lehenga with golden accents.

Golden Tissue Lehenga: Aditi embodied royalty in a golden tissue lehenga and paired it with a fully embellished blouse. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, and adorned her look with heavy jhumkas, kadas, rings and opted for bold red lips.

Happy Birthday Aditi!