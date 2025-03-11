Aditi Sharma Accused Of Secret Marriage, Cheating And Demanding Rs 25 Lakh For Divorce

New Delhi: Actress Aditi Sharma, known for her participation in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' and last seen in 'Apollena', has found herself in a controversy. Her alleged husband, Abhineet Kaushik, has claimed that the actress secretly married him four months ago and is now seeking separation.

In a chat with India Forums, Abhineet, along with his legal consultant Rakesh Shetty, revealed details of their secret marriage. According to them, Aditi and Abhineet had been in a long-term relationship, including a live-in arrangement, before tying the knot on November 12, 2024, in a private ceremony at their Goregaon home. The couple had also rented a 5 BHK apartment together six months earlier, where they had been living for the past four years.

"Everything was going on very smooth, she had gifted him bikes, he had flown down to be with her during her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi, no body knows about their wedding," Rakesh adds.

Abhineet added, “We had been in a relationship and most part of the same was live in. Everyone around her, her costars and everyone know about us. I used to pretend as her manager and I was actually managing her work as well, her meetings, her Instagram, her collabs, everything. We moved together last year and then got married in November.”

However, things began to take a drastic turn when Aditi allegedly started an affair with her Apollena co-star, Samarthya Gupta. Abhineet and his lawyers claims that he caught the two together, leading to a fallout. "Do you know Samarthya? She was dating him and Abhineet caught the two of them. that is when things took an ugly turn. That is when the legal team intervened, I went to her house and we decided to speak to her and her parents but then she said ye shadi valid hi nahi hai, hum sirf 'mock trial' kar rahe the."

In addition to these accusations, Abhineet claims that Aditi is now demanding ₹25 lakh for a divorce. "Then they started making demands ke hume alag hona hai aur 25 lakh chaiye. Then hum ne kaafi baat karne ko try kiya tha, police bhi ghar aayi. Aditi and Abhineet were then staying together. In his absenece, Samarthya had come to have dinner with Aditi when he had gone to Pune. Building mein kaafi mutual friends thhe jinhone inform kiya. Phir police bulayi Abhineet ne, police cases hue. Isne bhi NC likhwaya aur usne bhi. But phir inhone kaha ke hume divorce chaiye and yesterday we arranged a meeting between the lawyers and waha pe she demanded 25 lakhs. Today things ended and in dono ne ghar chhod diya and waha pe maara maari bhi hogayi. Aditi's father slapped Abhineet and Aditi came in between toh usko bhi lagg gayi," Abhineet explained.

As the situation continues to unfold, the allegations have sparked significant controversy and Aditi Sharma has chosen to remain silent on the matter.