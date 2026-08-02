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Aditi Sharma files domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Kaushik and In-Laws

Goregaon Police have registered an FIR against actor Abhineet Kaushik and his family after TV star Aditi Sharma accused them of physical harassment, mental abuse, and misappropriation of her jewelry.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 06:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
Aditi Sharma files domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Kaushik and In-Laws
Image Credit: @aditi9sharma/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Aditi Sharma files domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Kaushik and In-Laws
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