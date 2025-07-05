Aditya Dhar’s Birthday Surprise For Ranveer Singh: Dhurandhar First Look Kept Under Wraps — Even From Star

New Delhi: As Ranveer Singh’s birthday approaches, director Aditya Dhar has been secretly planning a special surprise for the actor the grand unveiling of the first look of their upcoming film Dhurandhar.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike filmmaker intended to reveal the final look to Ranveer as a birthday gift. However, word of the plan leaked, and soon enough, it reached the star himself. Curious, Ranveer confronted Aditya and asked if the news was true. While Aditya initially tried to dodge the question, Ranveer’s persistence led him to finally admit it — but he also requested the actor to be patient and trust him for the big reveal.

Sources close to the production reveal that Aditya had gone to great lengths to maintain the secrecy. Despite Ranveer having seen early rushes of Dhurandhar, the final electrifying first-look unit which is expected to drop on his birthday has been kept completely under lock and key.

“The two have had multiple conversations, and Ranveer has asked him umpteen questions out of sheer excitement,” a source shared. “Aditya has patiently answered all of them without revealing much. Ranveer knows something special is coming — a true cinematic treat — but he hasn't seen the final cut yet. It’s Aditya’s ingenious way of making this birthday not just memorable, but iconic.”

Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar

Ranveer will next be seen in Dhurandhar, an espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in crucial roles.

Set against the backdrop of RAW (India’s foreign intelligence agency) operations in the 1970s and 1980s, Dhurandhar promises a powerful blend of patriotism, personal sacrifice, high-octane action, and emotionally charged drama.

The makers are yet to reveal further details, but anticipation around the project is steadily building, making Dhurandhar one of the most awaited thrillers in recent times.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh also has major releases lined up including Don 3, Simmba 2, and Takht.