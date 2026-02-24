Advertisement
Aditya Pancholi attends Bombay High Court hearing to quash sexual assault FIR

Actor Aditya Pancholi appeared before the Bombay High Court as it heard his plea to quash the 2019 rape FIR, with the next hearing scheduled for March 4, 2026.

|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 08:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
Aditya Pancholi attends Bombay High Court hearing to quash sexual assault FIR(Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Pancholi attended the hearing at the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. The court heard the petition for the 28th time filed by the actor to quash the FIR filed against him in the alleged rape case.

The case was filed by a female actor in 2019. The actor said that he cannot say anything more on the legal procedure, and the outcome of the case will be on March 4. His lawyer Prashant Patil said that the FIR of rape (IPC 376 among other sections) registered at Versova police station in 2019 has been sought to be quashed, the next hearing of the case has been fixed on March 4.

He told IANS, “The complainant in this case is a female actor and the accused is Aditya Pancholi. Pancholi's lawyer Patil said that the hearing was held in the court today and the demand to cancel the FIR was reiterated. Appearing for the police in the court, the public prosecutor said the victim did not turn up for the probe despite being served notices 11 times by the police”.

After this, the High Court has issued a notice again today and directed to appear on the next date. Significantly, there has been a dispute over this FIR registered on June 27, 2019, the accused side claims that the complaint was filed almost 15 years after the alleged incident and this action is malafide, the petition has demanded to cancel the FIR citing the 'Bhajan Lal' decision of the Supreme Court.

"Before the FIR was registered, one person had met Aditya Pancholi, whose recording is with us, we have produced that recording in the court and have explained how the intention behind registering this FIR is wrong and why it should be quashed”, Patil shared.

A lawyer appeared in the court on Tuesday on behalf of the complainant who sought time from the court and said that he needs time in this matter so that he can take instruction from his client and present his side. The matter is currently pending in the court and the next hearing will be on March 4, 2026.

