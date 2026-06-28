/Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan celebrate traditional Godh bharai ahead of baby’s arrival

Mumbai: Parents to be Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan enjoyed a traditional Godh bharai before welcoming their firstborn. Anushka took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle on Sunday and uploaded two pictures from the baby shower. In the primary pic, Adiya was seen sitting on Anushka's lap as the two flaunt their dazzling smiles for the camera. "My king of Godhbharai (sic)", read the text on the picture. This was followed by a photo of Aditya and Anushka holding hands, placed near Anushka's baby bump.