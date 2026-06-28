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  • /Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan celebrate traditional Godh bharai ahead of baby’s arrival

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan celebrate traditional Godh bharai ahead of baby’s arrival

Parents-to-be Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan celebrated a heartwarming Godh bharai ceremony before welcoming their first child. The actress shared adorable glimpses from the special day, leaving fans delighted.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 08:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan celebrate traditional Godh bharai ahead of baby’s arrival
Image Credit: Anushka Ranjan, Instagram

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