Adivi Sesh showers praise on Rao Bahadur, calls it 'outrageous and inventive'

Adivi Sesh has joined the growing chorus of praise for Mahesh Babu Presents: Rao Bahadur, becoming the latest actor to applaud Venkatesh Maha's directorial. After watching the film, Sesh shared an enthusiastic review, adding to the appreciation the film has already received from several prominent voices in the industry. The makers recently unveiled the teaser after an intriguing first glimpse, generating significant anticipation for the film's release.
Taking to his social media, Adivi Sesh described Rao Bahadur as a bold and refreshing cinematic experience.
He wrote:
"#RaoBahadur is truly Outrageous and Inventive! What an experience. I have heard people call it Magical Realism and Psychological, but at its heart, the film is a Dark Comedy, and it made me laugh quite a few times."
Sesh also lauded Mahesh Babu for backing such an unconventional project.
"Mahesh sir platforming this is incredibly special. The big man truly knows how to back them. It takes guts from him, Namrata garu at GMB Entertainment, my brothers Anurag & Sharat at A+S Movies, Srichakras and the rest of the daring producers to produce, back and release such an original work."
The actor reserved special appreciation for lead actor Satyadev, calling his performance one of the finest of his career.
"@ActorSatyaDev delivers the performance of a lifetime. In fact, kudos to the excellent cast, everyone from Dr. Achari (Vikas Muppala) to Acchamma (Bala Parasar), to Deepa Thomas, even the lovely child actors... beautiful, beautiful performances."
He further praised the film's technical brilliance, including its artwork, cinematography, music, and Venkatesh Maha's distinctive vision.
"The artwork, cinematography, the score, even the selection of the extras is spectacular and bears Maha's vision all over. @mahaisnotanoun has made the most Original Telugu Film I have seen in a long time. It's a Jackson Pollock painting with a boldness and madness that is truly unmatched. There really is nothing like it."
#RaoBahadur is truly Outrageous and Inventive! What an experience I have heard people call it Magical Realism and Psychological but at its heart, the film is a Dark comedy, and it made me laugh quite a few times. @urstrulyMahesh Mahesh sir platforming this is incredibly… pic.twitter.com/ge8x6o8sJn— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) July 5, 2026
Rao Bahadur follows the story of Ramappa, an ageing royal aristocrat portrayed by Satyadev, who lives in a crumbling ancestral mansion. Diagnosed with terminal cancer, Ramappa inexplicably outlives medical expectations but finds himself spiralling into paranoia, unresolved trauma, and deeply ingrained prejudices surrounding caste and lineage.
Spanning two timelines, from 1960 to 1991, the narrative explores his fractured psyche as he embarks on a haunting search for the truth behind the mysterious death of his son.
Blending psychological drama, dark comedy, and magical realism with striking visual storytelling, Rao Bahadur has steadily emerged as one of the most anticipated Telugu films on the horizon. With praise pouring in from some of the industry's most respected voices, the film is building strong momentum ahead of its release, promising audiences a cinematic experience unlike any other.
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