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Adivi Sesh showers praise on Rao Bahadur, calls it 'outrageous and inventive'

Adivi Sesh has heaped praise on Rao Bahadur, calling it the "most original Telugu film" in a long time while applauding Venkatesh Maha's vision and Satyadev's career-best performance.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
Adivi Sesh showers praise on Rao Bahadur, calls it 'outrageous and inventive'
Image Credit: @maheshbabu/instagram)

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