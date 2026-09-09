/Adnan Sami reveals ‘Lift Kara De’ almost never released: ‘The record label was dead against it’

Trade analyst Komal Nahta is back with a new season of his podcast, Game Changers: The Music Series, and this time around, the spotlight is on the singers, composers, and musical legends who've shaped the industry over the years. The latest guest on the show is none other than Adnan Sami, and he had quite a story to tell. Adnan Sami, a Padma Shri recipient known worldwide for his vocal range and his signature mix of Indian classical and Western pop, sat down to talk about the song that truly changed everything for him: 'Lift Kara De.' What most people don't know, though, is that the track almost never made it out at all.
"Lift Kara De was the song that literally broke me into the masses," Adnan recalled. "My song was being played everywhere like an anthem. The funny part is, the record label at that time was dead against releasing the song. They didn't believe in it."
According to him, the label had already banked on two romantic numbers and wanted a third one to match. He, on the other hand, had a completely different song in mind. "Their point was, we already had two romantic songs; when it came to the third, they were leaning towards another romantic song. I chose Lift Kara De, and they said, 'Kahan Barsaat aur Kahan Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao; yeh gaana kitna downmarket hai. You have a very sophisticated image as a romantic singer.'"
But Adnan wasn't willing to back down. "I said, I see potential in this song. I don't want to get stuck in a genre. I want to sing all kinds of songs. This is the time where I break that mould, so people don't put me in the category of a specific type of singer," he shared.
It took him nearly six months of persistent convincing before the label finally gave in. And even then, there was barely any budget to work with. "The whole song was sung without a budget; the whole shooting was on the streets of Bombay, early morning guerrilla shooting without any permissions," he revealed. "They had no guarantee that this would work, and suddenly it went through the roof. Then they came back to me to make a remix."
With this season of Game Changers: The Music Series, Komal Nahta continues to bring some of the most honest, behind-the-scenes conversations from the Indian music industry to audiences. Catch the full episode on the show's YouTube channel.
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