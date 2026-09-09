/Adnan Sami reveals ‘Lift Kara De’ almost never released: ‘The record label was dead against it’

Trade analyst Komal Nahta is back with a new season of his podcast, Game Changers: The Music Series, and this time around, the spotlight is on the singers, composers, and musical legends who've shaped the industry over the years. The latest guest on the show is none other than Adnan Sami, and he had quite a story to tell. Adnan Sami, a Padma Shri recipient known worldwide for his vocal range and his signature mix of Indian classical and Western pop, sat down to talk about the song that truly changed everything for him: 'Lift Kara De.' What most people don't know, though, is that the track almost never made it out at all.