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  • /Adnan Sami reveals ‘Lift Kara De’ almost never released: ‘The record label was dead against it’

Adnan Sami reveals ‘Lift Kara De’ almost never released: ‘The record label was dead against it’

Adnan Sami has revealed that his iconic song Lift Kara De almost never saw the light of day, with the record label initially dismissing the track as too “downmarket” for his image as a romantic singer.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 08:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
Adnan Sami reveals ‘Lift Kara De’ almost never released: ‘The record label was dead against it’
Image Credit: Instagram

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Adnan Sami reveals ‘Lift Kara De’ almost never released: ‘The record label was dead against it’
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