KYLIE PAGE

Adult Film Star Kylie Page Found Dead At Her Apartment, Cause Of Death Not Known

Kylie Page Death: In Netflix mini-series 'Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On', Kylie Page candidly opened up about her experiences and struggles, including substance use.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Adult Film Star Kylie Page Found Dead At Her Apartment, Cause Of Death Not Known Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, famous adult film ​star Kylie Page was dead at her Los Angeles home, ​according to the Los Angeles County ​medical ​examiner​, reported New York Post. The actress had hogged attention after she featured in a 2017 Netflix mini-series 'Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On' about the porn industry. She was 28.

Kylie Page’s body was found at her residence on June 25​, the New York Post quoted coroner as saying. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed the news of her death. The police are currently investigating her death.

Many took to the internet soon after her death was revealed and extended condolences on social media. The body is due to be flown back to the Midwest for her funeral, reportedly.

Fundraiser For Kylie Page's Funeral

According to reports, Kylie’s family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. The fundraiser's description revealed that donations will help her loved ones "through the shock, the grief, and the unimaginable reality they’re living in."

The statement on the page reads, “This GoFundMe isn’t just about funeral expenses. It’s about bringing Kylie home," the page organizer wrote. "[Her family] shouldn’t have to think about bills or burial costs right now. They should be allowed to grieve — and we want to give them that chance.”

About Kylie Page

In Netflix mini-series 'Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On', Kylie Page candidly opened up about her experiences and struggles, including substance use. She kickstarted her career in adult entertainment in 2016. Kylie has starred in more than 200 adult films and scenes.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

