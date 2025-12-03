Adult Star Kendra Lust Shares AI Pic In A Saree With Salman Khan, Asks 'If I Enter Bigg Boss, Are You Ready For The...?'

New Delhi: Adult star Kendra Lust just dropped a bomb of a picture. After teasing her picture with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, she surprised her fans with an AI-generated photo with Salman Khan. And it's her caption which is winning the internet.

Kendra Lust wrote in the caption: “If I enter Bigg Boss… are you ready for the drama?” Should I go?”#kendralust #biggboss #bollywood

In the AI-photo, Kendra can be seen in an India attire, wearing a saree while Salman is seated. The picture has garnered a lot of attention online. Earlier, her picture with SRK hogged limelight on social media. She wrote in the caption, describing the photo as: Just a casual evening with the King of Hearts.#srk #kendralust #lust #india #india #bollywood #Shahrukhkhan

Interestingly, back in 2021, she dropped a birthday wish for Salman with another edited picture featuring the two together.

Earlier, Sunny Leone had participated in Bigg Boss season 5 after her own stint in adult entertainment and went on to make her Bollywood debut with Jism 2.

Who Is Kendra Lust?

Michelle Anne Mason is professionally known as Kendra Lust. She works in an adult film business. She began as a webcam model and entered the adult industry in early 2012.