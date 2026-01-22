Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan joins viral trend ahead of Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ release; Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty react

Mumbai: Amid the growing buzz surrounding Sunny Deol starrer war drama 'Border 2', Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan also hopped onto a viral trend, highlighting his support for the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rashid Khan shared a video of himself and wrote, "Border 2 toh mein zaroor dekhunga...... but let's see what happens if I post this."

He also tagged the film's lead cast, instantly drawing the attention of Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. "Haa bhai," Varun wrote, while Ahan added, "Lots of love bhai."



Actor Suniel Shetty also reacted to the post and commented, "Ye hui na baat."



Prior to this, cricketer KL Rahul joined the viral trend to show support for his brother-in-law Ahan Shetty.



Taking to his Instagram handle, KL Rahul shared a video in which he was seen practising on the cricket field with the text "Agar Ahan Shetty ne iss video par comment kiya, toh main Border 2 do baar dekhunga (If Ahan Shetty comments on this video, then I will watch Border 2 two times)" written on it.

"Awaaz pahochni chahiye," wrote KL Rahul.

The reel immediately grabbed attention, leaving Ahan, his father Suniel Shetty, and sister Athiya Shetty in splits. Ahan also replied to his Reel by dropping a hilarious comment that stole the show, writing "Bhai, do baar nahi, chaar baar dekhna padega! (Brother.. Not twice, have to watch it four times!)"



Over the past few days, a lot of anticipation has been building around the release of 'Border 2'.



The second instalment of the iconic film brings back Sunny Deol as the main lead, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty joining him to fight the enemies.



"Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War", the trailer opens the door to the powerful world of 'Border 2' and what happens when India's Army, Navy, and Air Force come together to fight as one.



'Border 2' is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. The movie will hit the big screens ahead of Republic Day on January 23.