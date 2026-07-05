/Afsana Khan seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple after relocating to Mumbai with Husband Saajz

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan recently visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain with her husband, fellow singer Saajz Sharma, to seek divine blessings as the couple begins a new chapter of their lives in Mumbai.
The couple was seen offering prayers and participating in the temple's sacred rituals, marking their fresh start in the city with faith and gratitude. The spiritual visit comes shortly after Afsana's birthday celebrations and amid a significant phase in her professional journey.
Afsana's visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple holds special significance as she and Saajz have recently relocated to Mumbai to focus on expanding their careers in the Hindi entertainment industry. The singer's temple visit reflected her desire to seek blessings before settling into her new home and embarking on the next phase of her life.
The visit also followed her recent birthday celebrations, making it a meaningful way to express gratitude and pray for continued success in the year ahead.
Earlier, Afsana celebrated her birthday in Mumbai in the company of several prominent names from the music industry. Singers Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Mika Singh, Ankit Tiwari, and several other celebrities attended the celebrations, making it a star-studded affair.
Afsana has now made Mumbai her permanent base as she looks to strengthen her presence in the Hindi film industry. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the singer revealed that she and Saajz have purchased a 2-BHK apartment in Andheri West's Lokhandwala area.
"We've purchased a 2-BHK house in Andheri West-Lokhandwala and are currently working on it," she shared.
The singer explained that her growing work commitments in Mumbai played a major role in her decision to relocate.
"My work was one of the prime reasons I decided to relocate. The way Mumbai works, it requires availability. Most of my work now is here—shoots, recordings, meetings. I felt that wherever the work is, that's where I should be," she said.
Afsana added that settling in Mumbai had always been a dream and that the increasing number of professional opportunities made the move a natural decision.
"It was my dream from the beginning that we should shift here and settle in Mumbai. Now that opportunities and offers are increasing, I felt it was necessary," she said.
Currently, the couple is living in a rented apartment while the interiors of their new home are being completed. Afsana revealed that it may take another month before they officially move into the new residence and perform the traditional greh pravesh ceremony.
On the work front, Afsana Khan is enjoying a successful phase in her career. She has received widespread appreciation for her songs in Dhurandhar and Revenge, both of which have generated considerable buzz among listeners.
With several new projects already lined up, the singer is gearing up for an eventful year. Despite shifting to Mumbai, Afsana has assured fans that her Punjabi music career will continue alongside her growing work in the Hindi film industry, saying that technology has made it easier to work across multiple industries without compromising either.
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