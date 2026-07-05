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  • /Afsana Khan seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple after relocating to Mumbai with Husband Saajz

Afsana Khan seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple after relocating to Mumbai with Husband Saajz

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain with husband Saajz Sharma to seek divine blessings as the couple begins a new chapter after making Mumbai their permanent home.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
Afsana Khan seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple after relocating to Mumbai with Husband Saajz
Image Credit: @viralbhayani/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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