After 75th Birthday, Rajinikanth Offers Prayers At Tirupati Temple With Family
RAJNIKANTH



Actor Rajinikanth visited the Tirupati temple with his family to offer prayers on Saturday, December 13, a day after celebrating his 75th birthday.

Dec 13, 2025
After 75th Birthday, Rajinikanth Offers Prayers At Tirupati Temple With Family(Source: X)

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth, who celebrated his 75th birthday on Friday, offered prayers at the world famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. 
 
Rajinikanth was accompanied by his entire family, including his daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, during his visit to the temple.

On Friday, several celebrities cutting across regions and industries joined scores of fans in greeting Superstar Rajinikanth a happy birthday.

Top stars including Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal greeted the superstar on his birthday.

While Kamal Haasan, in his birthday wish to Rajinikanth said, "75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth", Malayalam superstar Mohanlal wrote, 75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth."

Also Read: Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: How Rich Is South Indian Superstar - A Look At His Luxury Cars, Assets, And MASSIVE Net Worth Surpassing Salman Khan

Politician, producer and actress Khushbu Sundar, who wished Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth a happy birthday on Friday, called him, "God's favourite child".

The actress wrote, "Happiest birthday to the one and only Superstar of Indian cinema, Padma Vibhushan Thiru @rajinikanth avi. God’s favourite child. Blessed in abundance. A man who tells us nothing can stop you if you have the dedication, patience, perseverance, humility, and never say no attitude, anything is achievable. You are an institution Sir. Love you."

Ace director Karthik Subbaraj, taking to his X timeline to greet Superstar Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday, wrote, "Happy 75 Thalaivaaa. Wishing you good Health and lots n lots of Happiness.... Keep inspiring and Entertaining us for many many more years to come.... Thanks for making our life beautiful. Love you Forever!! #Happy75Thalaivaa #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

Actor Harish Kalyan too was among the first to greet Rajinikanth. In his wish, Harish Kalyan wrote, "I was just five when I first watched #Baasha, and a part of me is still living in that moment. Thank you Thalaiva for inspiring me and millions across generations. You’re the one &amp; only Superstar. Love you. Happy Birthday to the Style Samrat &amp; the Mastermind @rajinikanth sir."

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth celebrated his 75th birthday on the sets of director Nelson's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Jailer 2'. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to post a video clip of the cake cutting celebrations that took place on the sets.

The clip showed Rajinikanth leaving his caravan to the cake cutting venue, where he was wished by the core unit members including director Nelson. After a brief cake cutting celebration, during which period Rajinikanth fed cake to director Nelson, the actor was seen returning to his caravan.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

