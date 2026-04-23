After Ahmedabad concert, Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas visits Hare Krishna Temple, looks soaked in devotion - In Pics

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas recently had a grand concert in Ahmedabad where she sang some of her big hits and enthralled the audiences. Soon after her live musical sojourn, the Dhurandhar singer headed to the famous Hare Krishna Temple in the city. After her high octane electrifying performance, Jasmine offered her prayers, all soaked in devotion and faith.

In the pictures and videos shared on social media, Jasmine can be seen totally immersed in devotion as she did the aarti at the Hare Krishna Temple in Ahmedabad. She wore a bright red dupatta covering her head while she stepped out in desi salwar-kameez look.

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Jasmine Sandlas's Ahmedabad concert

At the Ahmedabad concert, Jasmine delivered an emotional performance of 'Jaiye Sajana' where she was visibly teary-eyed as the audience sang along with her. Jaiye Sajana is a track from Dhurandhar: The Revenge and is currently trending at No. 1 on Spotify globally.

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With this, Jasmine Sandlas has also emerged as the most-streamed Punjabi artist on the platform, clocking an impressive 24–25 million monthly listeners. In achieving this milestone, she has surpassed leading names like Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, becoming the only female Punjabi artist to do so.

Some of her latest tracks include Aari Aari and Mai Aur Tu are also making waves, while Shararat and the Dhurandhar title track continue to dominate charts months after release. Over the years, she has built a strong repertoire with hits like Illegal Weapon, Yaar Na Miley, and Taras Na Aaye among many others.

ALSO READ: VIRAL VIDEO: Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops concert midway in Delhi, calls out men for allegedly harassing women

Jasmine Sandlas Ahmedabad concert controversy

Recently, on April 19. 2026 when Jasmine performed live on stage to her hit numbers, at one point in time, she poured water over herself before beginning the act - which led the social media divided over her lip-syncing during a live show. Many times during her performance, Jasmine lowered her mic while the track was on in the background, prompting reactions from audience on social media.