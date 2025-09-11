After Aishwarya Rai, Husband Abhishek Bachchan Moves Delhi HC For Personality Rights

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has followed in the footsteps of his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai, by approaching the Delhi High Court to seek legal protection of his personality rights. The actor aims to prevent the misuse of his image, likeness, and persona on digital platforms, including any manipulated or inappropriate content. The actor’s legal move aims to safeguard his personality rights and prevent any unauthorized use of his likeness in the digital space.

On Wednesday, Abhishek reportedly approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his publicity and personality rights. He requested that websites and online platforms be barred from using his image, likeness, persona, or circulating manipulated videos, including any sexually explicit content.

Advocate Pravin Anand, appearing for Abhishek, stated that the defendants have been generating AI-created videos and fabricated photos of the actor, including sexually explicit material. The 'Dasvi' actor was also represented by advocates Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia, and Dhruv Anand. As per reports, the 49-year-old actor filed a petition targeting a website named Bollywood Tee Shop, which produces T-shirts featuring Bollywood celebrities.

The actor claimed that his images and overall persona are being used without his consent, raising concerns about potential online fraud through fake identities of public figures. In his plea, Bachchan sought court orders to shut down the website and other offenders and requested the removal of all related online links from platforms like Google and YouTube.

In a statement, Ameet Nayak, Abhishek Bachchan's lawyer's partner, stated, “The law on personality rights has evolved over time thanks to our judiciary giving recognition. We are fortunate to have been the first ones to get the order for Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, followed by Mr. Anil Kapoor, Mr. Jackie Shroff and now for Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. Such orders are the need of the hour and absolutely necessary to prevent misuse of celebrity attributes, particularly through AI and other digital tools.”

On September 9, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality rights, highlighting the unauthorized use of her name, images, and public persona on digital platforms and commercial products.