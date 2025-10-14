After Bobby Deol’s 'Professor White Noise' Tease, Sreeleela Stuns In Action Avatar As 'Agent Mirchi'

New Delhi: A day after Bobby Deol set screens on fire with his intense mysterious villainous look as Professor White Noise, now actress Sreeleela has stepped into the spotlight with her first poster from the untitled project, as 'Agent Mirchi'. She will be seen in a never-before-seen action avatar.

Sreeleela As Agent Mirchi

In the poster, Sreeleela exudes undercover-agent energy with her piercing gaze, sharp stance, and confident poise. Dressed in a deep-toned outfit that perfectly balances elegance with toughness, she radiates strength, spunk, and charisma. She wrote on social media: Ready, steady, fire...Mirchi lagne wali hai! Oct 19 #AagLagaaDe

This project marks her first collaboration with Bollywood heavyweights like Bobby Deol and, as rumours suggest, Ranveer Singh. The trio was recently spotted together at Mehboob Studios, fueling speculation that Ranveer’s look might be the next big reveal.

Sreeleela's Upcoming Movies

Earlier, this year, Sreeleela was seen in Telugu romantic comedy 'Junior', featuring Kireeti Reddy in his debut role alongside Genelia D'Souza, and V Ravichandran. The film made its OTT debut after a modest theatrical run in July this year. Directed by Radha Krishna Reddy and produced by Sai Korrapati under the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, the film was available for streaming on the Aha platform starting September 30, 2025.

On the work front, Sreeleela has an intense love story drama with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. The Anurag Basu film is yet to be titled. Several reports suggest that the movie has been reportedly titled 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai' and is scheduled for release in 2026 but nothing has been confirmed officially.