After Body-Shaming Bipasha Basu In Old Interview, Mrunal Thakur Apologises; Says '19-Year-Old Me Said Many Silly Things'

New Delhi: Actress Mrunal Thakur has been in the news lately for one of her old interview clipping where she called Bipasha Basu 'manly' and ever since internet has not been kind to her. After receiving massive backlash for her words, the 'Son of Sardaar 2' actress has finally reacted to the controversy.

Mrunal Thakur's Viral Video

Reportedly, the viral throwback interview dates back to the time when Mrunal was working in a TV show. Mrunal is asking her co-star, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha okay.” After this, hell let loose for the actress as netizens bashed her for bodys-shaming senior star.

Mrunal Thakur Says 'Sorry'

Reacting to the controversy, Mrunal took to her Instagram and posted a story. She wrote: “19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview, that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I've grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now.”

About Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal began her acting career in television with Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012) and Kumkum Bhagya (2014–2016). Later, she moved to Bollywood with her debut in Love Sonia (2018) and played the lead in Super 30 and Batla House (both 2019).

She has also acted in Telugu and Marathi movies beside Hindi.

FAQs

What is the Mrunal Thakur controversy?

It is related to throwback interview when Mrunal was working in a TV show. In a viral clip, she called Bipasha Basu 'manly'.

Which is Mrunal's last film?

She was recently seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'.