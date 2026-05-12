After Dhurandhar's massive success, will Ranveer Singh play Lord Shiva in 'Immortals of Meluha' adaptation?

New Delhi: The man of the moment - Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the glory of his last stupendous hit Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The Aditya Dhar movie not only broke several records at the box office but also emerged as Ranveer's most successful hit so far, giving him his career best reviews and accolades. And now, looks like, he is set to star in author Amish Tripathi's Immortals of Meluha's screen adaptation.

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Ranveer Singh as Lord Shiva?

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According to Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh has acquired the rights for The Immortals of Meluha. The report states that the actor was earlier set to play the character inspired by Lord Shiva in the screen adaptation for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali but the project never really materialised.

It has now been reported that Ranveer has acquired the rights himself and will go ahead with the project under his own film banner - Maa Kasam Films. However, no official word regarding the development has been made so far.

The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028.

About Immortals of Meluha

The Immortals of Meluha is a fantasy novel by Amish Tripathi. His first book and the first in both the Amishverse and of Shiva Trilogy. The story is set in the land of Meluha and starts with the arrival of the Shiva. The second part of the series is titled 'The Secret Of The Nagas', followed by 'The Oath of Vayuputras'.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan to play Lord Shiva in Amish Tripathi’s ‘Shiva trilogy’?

The Shiva Trilogy has become the fastest selling book series in the history of Indian publishing, with 2.5 million copies in print and over ₹60 crore (US$6.3 million) in sales.

Immortals of Meluha rights and adaptations

Back in 2012, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions bought the film rights of The Immortals of Meluha. Rumours were rife that Karan Malhotra's Shuddhi was to be the film adaptation of the book, it was a different film. However, in 2013, Karan Johar announced that Malhotra would be directing The Immortals of Meluha, but only after the release of Shuddhi.

During Jaipur Literature Festival Amish shared how a Hollywood producer had also bought the rights for an American version of the film.

In 2017, the author revealed that Dharma Productions had dropped the film rights due to the contract expiring. In the same year, it was reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali bought the film rights from Dharma Productions.

Later in 2022, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also announced that he, along with Roy Price, would adapt the book into a web series, with Suparn Verma as director and showrunner.