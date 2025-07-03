After Film With Mohalal, Malavika Mohanan’s Next Is With Prabhas

New Delhi: Yudhra actress Malavika Mohanan now tries Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi,and Telugu cinema, the actress has been steadily making her presence felt across industries. From strong author-backed roles to glamorous parts opposite some of the biggest superstars.

On Tuesday, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport heading to Hyderabad, marking the beginning of the final leg of shooting for The Raja Saab, her much-awaited Telugu debut film with Prabhas. Fans are eagerly anticipating the fresh pairing and the on-screen magic they’re expected to bring.

As Prabhas's leading lady in RajaSaab, Malavika continues to work with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. From Mohanlal in Malayalam, Dhanush and Vijay in Tamil, to working with Bollywood names and now working with Prabhas in Telugu.