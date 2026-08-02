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  • /After ‘gutter generation’ row, Kangana Ranaut says she told Gen Z girls ‘freedom needs accountability’

After ‘gutter generation’ row, Kangana Ranaut says she told Gen Z girls ‘freedom needs accountability’

Amid the backlash over her "gutter generation" remark, Kangana Ranaut revealed details of a conversation with two Gen Z girls, saying she encouraged them to value freedom with responsibility. The actress also referred to recent crime cases to stress that personal freedom should never come at the cost of others' safety.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 03:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
After ‘gutter generation’ row, Kangana Ranaut says she told Gen Z girls ‘freedom needs accountability’
Image Credit: Kangana Ranaut, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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After ‘gutter generation’ row, Kangana Ranaut says she told Gen Z girls ‘freedom needs accountability’
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