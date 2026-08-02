/After ‘gutter generation’ row, Kangana Ranaut says she told Gen Z girls ‘freedom needs accountability’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she penned, "Today in the gym I met 2 Gen-Z girls who I know, they asked me Kangana Didi we are born in digital age and yes social media, Instagram, dating apps, AI and all are a way of life for us, most of us are using them and some of us can’t live differently now, everyone wants the freedom to live their life the way they want. I told curious young women that yes you are free to live your life as long as you don’t throw others children off the cliff, or cut them in to many pieces. Since there are too many cases where liberal way of life and conservative way of life is clashing and too many children are getting killed for no fault of theirs and it’s a big concern for us, they agreed that freedom needs accountability. Happy friendship day to my Gen-z friends. Peace out (sic)."