After holi concert backlash, Karan Aujla announces ‘Mumbai 2.0’ return show

Mumbai: Days after teasing a comeback concert, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla is set to return to Mumbai for an electrifying concert, reigniting excitement among fans.



Team Innovation, the primary organiser of the tour, announced the singer's special return concert titled 'Karan Aujla P-POP Culture India Tour - Mumbai 2.0', scheduled to be held on April 12, 2026.

As confirmed by the organisers, access to the concert will be offered without any ticketing charge to all the original ticket holders from the March 3, 2026, Mumbai concert.



It is worth mentioning that the special return concert arrives on the heels of the recently-concluded Holi concert, which was held on March 3 at MMRDA Grounds. A large number of fans gathered to celebrate Holi and enjoy the music. However, after the show, many fans shared videos online, saying they were "disappointed."



The upcoming concert will feature a global, state-of-the-art production environment, designed to elevate the scale, technology and overall immersion of the performance.



Speaking on the same, Aujla shared, "Mumbai has always shown me incredible love, and this concert is dedicated to my day ones! I want every fan to know they are valued, acknowledged and respected. For everyone who came out to celebrate with us, we're coming back to create magic again, and this time it's going to be one wild party," as per a press release.



In response to the criticism faced by the artist and the organisers after the Mumbai concert, Siddhesh Kudtarkar, Co-Founder, Team Innovation, stated, "The concert was conceived and promoted as a daytime Holi-themed festival at an open-ground venue, and the format, timing and venue environment were clearly communicated across all ticketing and promotional platforms prior to purchase. The weather conditions on the day affected not only fans but also the artist and the on-ground operational teams, as these are natural factors beyond our control. Based on security monitoring, no stampede or crowd-safety incidents were recorded, and the venue operated within planned capacity in a safe manner. Drinking water was available for purchase at multiple designated counters across the venue."



The concert forms part of Karan Aujla's 10-city P-POP Culture India Tour, which will be next held in Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ludhiana through March and April 2026.