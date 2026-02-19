After interim bail, Rajpal Yadav seen dancing at family wedding in Shahjahanpur- Watch

New Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was recently granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, was spotted dancing at his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The actor, who had surrendered earlier and was lodged in Tihar Jail, was granted interim bail on Monday until the next hearing scheduled for March 18. He was permitted to travel to Shahjahanpur to attend his niece’s wedding celebrations.

A video from the mehendi ceremony has since gone viral on social media, showing Rajpal Yadav dancing enthusiastically to the popular song Teri Chunnariya Dil Le Gayi. In the clip, the actor is seen wearing a beige-on-beige kurta paired with a lungi, joined by family members and his wife as they celebrate the occasion.

Following his release, Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram to thank his supporters for standing by him during the difficult period. He wrote, “Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love and support).”

The actor also interacted with the media and reflected on his long journey in the film industry. “Mujhe 30 saal ho jayenge Bollywood mein. Pure desh ka bacha bacha mere saath raha, isliye main 200-250 filmein kar paya. Bharatiya cinema ka bacha, buddha, naujawan mere kaleje ka tukda hai… mere saath tha aur mere saath hai,” he said.

(“I am about to complete 30 years in Bollywood. The people of this country stood by me, which is why I could do 200–250 films. Everyone—children, elders, and youth—is close to my heart and has always been with me.”)

Addressing the ongoing legal proceedings, Rajpal Yadav added, “Yeh 2012 mein shuru hua, aaj 2026 hai. Pichle 10 saal mein High Court ne jahan jahan aadesh diye hain, main hazir mila hoon aur aage bhi hazir milunga… Thank you High Court, aapne mujhe sunne ka mauka diya.”

(“This began in 2012, and today it is 2026. Over the last 10 years, I have appeared wherever the High Court directed me to, and I will continue to do so. I thank the High Court for giving me the opportunity to be heard.”)