Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018812https://zeenews.india.com/people/after-interim-bail-rajpal-yadav-seen-dancing-at-family-wedding-in-shahjahanpur-3018812.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleAfter interim bail, Rajpal Yadav seen dancing at family wedding in Shahjahanpur- Watch
RAJPAL YADAV

After interim bail, Rajpal Yadav seen dancing at family wedding in Shahjahanpur- Watch

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was seen celebrating at his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur.   

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 11:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After interim bail, Rajpal Yadav seen dancing at family wedding in Shahjahanpur- Watch(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was recently granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, was spotted dancing at his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The actor, who had surrendered earlier and was lodged in Tihar Jail, was granted interim bail on Monday until the next hearing scheduled for March 18. He was permitted to travel to Shahjahanpur to attend his niece’s wedding celebrations.

A video from the mehendi ceremony has since gone viral on social media, showing Rajpal Yadav dancing enthusiastically to the popular song Teri Chunnariya Dil Le Gayi. In the clip, the actor is seen wearing a beige-on-beige kurta paired with a lungi, joined by family members and his wife as they celebrate the occasion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following his release, Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram to thank his supporters for standing by him during the difficult period. He wrote, “Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love and support).”

The actor also interacted with the media and reflected on his long journey in the film industry. “Mujhe 30 saal ho jayenge Bollywood mein. Pure desh ka bacha bacha mere saath raha, isliye main 200-250 filmein kar paya. Bharatiya cinema ka bacha, buddha, naujawan mere kaleje ka tukda hai… mere saath tha aur mere saath hai,” he said.

(“I am about to complete 30 years in Bollywood. The people of this country stood by me, which is why I could do 200–250 films. Everyone—children, elders, and youth—is close to my heart and has always been with me.”)

Addressing the ongoing legal proceedings, Rajpal Yadav added, “Yeh 2012 mein shuru hua, aaj 2026 hai. Pichle 10 saal mein High Court ne jahan jahan aadesh diye hain, main hazir mila hoon aur aage bhi hazir milunga… Thank you High Court, aapne mujhe sunne ka mauka diya.”

(“This began in 2012, and today it is 2026. Over the last 10 years, I have appeared wherever the High Court directed me to, and I will continue to do so. I thank the High Court for giving me the opportunity to be heard.”)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Auto news
Tata Punch EV facelift launching tomorrow - Expected price, changes and more
Atal Canteens Delhi
Delhi LG Vinai Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta inaugurate 25 new Atal Canteens
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested at Sandringham: A timeline of controversy
Wheel of Fortune India
Akshay Kumar takes stand against racism on Wheel of Fortune India
Bangladesh India cricket relations
After T20 World Cup controversy, Bangladesh eyes fresh cricketing ties
Iran US tensions
Could US and Israel Launch Weeks-Long War on Iran?
Reunion
Bollywood 90's divas reunite: Bhagyashree and Madhoo's reunion delights fans
IIT JAM
IIT JAM 2026 response sheet released: Check how to download, raise objections
 India AI Impact Summit 2026
Delhi: PM Modi holds meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron
US-Iran talks
EXPLAINED | Talks in Geneva, tensions in Hormuz: Who’s blocking a US-Iran Deal