After Isha Talwar, Abhinav Shukla Reveals Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Told Him He Lacked ‘Spark’

Mumbai: Popular television actor Abhinav Shukla recalled an audition during his early days in the film industry, which left a huge impact on him.

He took to the stories section of his Instagram handle and revealed that back in 2014, when his film "Roar" was about to release, he met with Yash Raj Films' prominent casting director Shanoo Sharma, who told him that while he was good looking, he lacked “spark.”

He described the entire incident via a note that read: "When my movie Roar was slated to release back in the day i was cajoled by my well-wishers to go meet Yash Raj Films 's casting director. I did and she told me: 'You are a good looking guy but that's it, spark is missing, you can audition but...(sic)'"

However, years later, Abhinav had a very different conversation with the renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He shared that he was auditioning for Bhansali’s ambitious project "Inshallah", which ultimately got shelved, but his conversation with the filmmaker stayed with him.

"Few years down the line i was sitting face to face with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir for his next Inshaallah. I remember SLB was all praise, all appreciative and asked me many times 'How come you haven't worked so much? I saw the audition, you are super talented. The movie got shelved, my destiny took a turn!" Abhinav added.

Tagging 'Mirzapur' fame actress Isha Talwar, he penned, "I can relate, and i think insults are an opportunity to meet the people who value your talent & time!,"

Recently, Isha disclosed that she was once asked to cry during an audition taking place in the middle of a restaurant. Finding the request bizarre, she decided to walk away from the audition; however, admittedly, the incident managed to jolt her confidence.