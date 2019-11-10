close

Aamir khan

After Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan's look from Laal Singh Chaddha leaked online

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan have begun shooting for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh. Kareena's first look from the film was leaked online a few hours ago and now Aamir's look has surfaced online.

After Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan&#039;s look from Laal Singh Chaddha leaked online

In the picture shared by a fan club, Aamir, who plays Laal Singh Chaddha in the film, was seen donning a turban. He also flaunts long beard making for a perfect jatt. The actor was seen in casual shirt with a high-waist pant. Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Grump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film will hit the screen on Christmas 2020.

 Kareena and Aamir have previously shared screen space in 3 Idiots.

As per reports, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot across India with over 100 locations. This is the first time a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.  

