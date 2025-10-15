Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2972235https://zeenews.india.com/people/after-kbc-kid-ishaan-bhatt-faces-backlash-over-rude-behaviour-with-host-amitabh-bachchan-filmmaker-kunal-kohli-reacts-2972235.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
KBC 17

After KBC kid Ishaan Bhatt Faces Backlash Over 'Rude' Behaviour With Host Amitabh Bachchan, Filmmaker Kunal Kohli Reacts

KBC 17: Several viewers commented that Ishaan's tone and manner on the show appeared "too confident" for his age.

|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 12:18 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After KBC kid Ishaan Bhatt Faces Backlash Over 'Rude' Behaviour With Host Amitabh Bachchan, Filmmaker Kunal Kohli ReactsPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: After fifth-grader Ishaan Bhatt went viral for his behaviour on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' with Amitabh Bachchan, the young contestant has been facing heavy trolling online. Several media users called him "overconfident" and questioned his upbringing after clips from the episode circulated widely.

Now, filmmaker Kunal Kohli has also shared his opinion on the matter. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the 'Hum Tum' director made a sharp remark seemingly referring to Ishaan's "irritating" attitude on the show. Without directly naming the child, Kohli said that such children often grow up to become the kind of directors who "bad-mouth" those who once supported them.

"That irritating child on KBC grows up to be that irritating Director who's going on bad mouthing the family that gave him a break, and along with them the whole film industry. Both need a lesson in basic etiquette, manners and civil behaviour," read the note on his Instagram Story.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, several viewers commented that Ishaan's tone and manner on the show appeared "too confident" for his age. During the episode, the young contestant repeatedly asked Bachchan to "lock" his answers even before the options were fully read out. His confidence, however, took a turn when he failed to answer a Rs 25,000 question related to Valmiki's Ramayana, and had to leave the show empty-handed.

After the boy's wrong answer, Bachchan shared a few words of advice, saying, "Kabhi kabhi bachhe overconfidence me galti kar dete hai." (Sometimes children can make mistakes due to overconfidence.)

Meanwhile, Big B is hosting the 17th season of KBC. The show aired on August 11 and is broadcast every weekday at 9 PM. (

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh