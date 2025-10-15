After KBC kid Ishaan Bhatt Faces Backlash Over 'Rude' Behaviour With Host Amitabh Bachchan, Filmmaker Kunal Kohli Reacts

Mumbai: After fifth-grader Ishaan Bhatt went viral for his behaviour on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' with Amitabh Bachchan, the young contestant has been facing heavy trolling online. Several media users called him "overconfident" and questioned his upbringing after clips from the episode circulated widely.

Now, filmmaker Kunal Kohli has also shared his opinion on the matter. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the 'Hum Tum' director made a sharp remark seemingly referring to Ishaan's "irritating" attitude on the show. Without directly naming the child, Kohli said that such children often grow up to become the kind of directors who "bad-mouth" those who once supported them.

"That irritating child on KBC grows up to be that irritating Director who's going on bad mouthing the family that gave him a break, and along with them the whole film industry. Both need a lesson in basic etiquette, manners and civil behaviour," read the note on his Instagram Story.

Earlier, several viewers commented that Ishaan's tone and manner on the show appeared "too confident" for his age. During the episode, the young contestant repeatedly asked Bachchan to "lock" his answers even before the options were fully read out. His confidence, however, took a turn when he failed to answer a Rs 25,000 question related to Valmiki's Ramayana, and had to leave the show empty-handed.

After the boy's wrong answer, Bachchan shared a few words of advice, saying, "Kabhi kabhi bachhe overconfidence me galti kar dete hai." (Sometimes children can make mistakes due to overconfidence.)

Meanwhile, Big B is hosting the 17th season of KBC. The show aired on August 11 and is broadcast every weekday at 9 PM. (