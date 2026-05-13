After Krishnavataram, debut actor Sanskruti Jayana reveals dream of working with Imtiaz Ali

New Delhi: Actor Sanskruti Jayana has stepped into the spotlight with her debut performance as Satyabhama in the mythological film Krishnavataram. The actress has been receiving attention for her graceful screen presence and emotionally layered portrayal in the film, which is currently running in theatres.

As the film continues its theatrical run, Sanskruti has now opened up about the kind of filmmakers she hopes to collaborate with in the future. Speaking about a director she admires, the actress shared that working with Imtiaz Ali has always been a dream for her.

“Working with Imtiaz Ali has always been a dream for me. The way he brings out emotions and creates such deeply human characters is truly inspiring. As an actor, I would love to be a part of a story directed by him someday because his films have a soul that stays with you long after you watch them,” she said.

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ISKCON’s HG Gauranga Das Prabhu praises ‘Krishnavataram’

HG Gauranga Das Prabhu of International Society for Krishna Consciousness has urged families and parents across the country to watch Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) with their children.

Appreciating the makers for bringing the teachings and stories of Lord Krishna to audiences through cinema, he said, “The movie Krishnavtaram, which has just been released, is very necessary in today's world where so much negative content is being spread in the online space across the globe.”

He further added that spiritual and philosophical content is important for the younger generation and said cinema has the power to positively shape young minds when used with the right intention.

Speaking about the film, he also praised the depiction of Dwarka and the narrative around the Syamantaka Mani episode, saying the story reflects how misunderstandings and criticism can affect anyone, including Lord Krishna.

“The team has made a very good effort. The depiction of Dwarka's leela has been done very well,” he said.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram is presented and produced by Creativeland Studios Entertainment's Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant, along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athashrikatha Motion Pictures. The film has been envisioned as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise.