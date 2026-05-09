After ‘Lokah’ success, Kalyani Priyadarshan gears up for Cannes debut: ‘Feels very special’

Mumbai: Adding another feather to her cap, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan is gearing up to make her Cannes debut on the 14th of May this year.

Spilling her excitement on stepping into the international platform, Kalyani shared, “Cannes has always been such an iconic celebration of cinema, so being there this year feels very special. I’m grateful for all the love 'Lokah Chapter One: Chandra' has received, and it definitely makes this moment even more memorable for me."

Kalyani further pointed out the growing influence of Indian cinema on the global level.

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"I think Indian cinema is being recognised globally in such an exciting way right now, especially with newer voices and stories finding their space. It’s lovely to be part of that larger movement and experience a platform like Cannes at this stage of my journey," she went on to add.

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Revealing how she is preparing herself for the grand festival, Kalyani added, “I just want to enjoy the whole experience and go with the flow without putting too much pressure on myself.”

Speaking about her Cannes look, she shared, “I’m excited about my outfit, we’re still figuring a few things out, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

On another note, Priyadarshan's latest release, "Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra," made a significant contribution to add to her credibility as an actor.

Emotionally overwhelmed with all the love that came her way, Priyadarshan shared that "I'm beyond speechless and truly beyond grateful for the love being showered on Lokah".

Taking to her Instagram, she shared, "I’m beyond speechless, and truly beyond grateful for the love being showered on this film. In our industry, content has always been king, the biggest star of all - and once again, you’ve proved that to us. Thank you for giving us the chance to show that stories with vision will always find their place with you."