After Maalik, Bengali Star Prosenjit Chatterjee Set To Star In Devi Chowdhurani This Durga Pujo!

New Delhi: Riding high on the success of his latest release 'Maalik,' Prosenjit Chatterjee is set to mesmerize the audiences this Durga Pujo with Devi Chowdhurani - a sweeping period drama that positions itself as Bengali cinema’s boldest pan-India release of the year.

Prosenjit On Devi Chowdhurani

Prosenjit Chatterjee added "It’s not often that a story manages to be both deeply traditional and refreshingly bold. Devi Chowdhurani is woven into the fabric of Bengal’s cultural identity, and I feel privileged to be involved in a film that celebrates this heritage while presenting it to a global audience—especially now, when stories from our regions are gaining worldwide recognition."

Directed by National Award-winner Subhrajit Mitra and based on Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic novel, the film tells the story of India’s first female freedom fighter with scale, soul, and cinematic ambition.

What makes Devi Chowdhurani historic is its status as the first Indian film to receive official Indo-UK co-production recognition, backed by cultural bodies including India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, NFDC, FFO, Invest India and the UK’s British Film Institute (BFI).

The film is produced by Aparna and Aniruddha Dasgupta (Adited Motion Pictures) and Soumyajit Majumdar (LOK Arts Collective), with UK partners Moringa Studios and HC Films.

Devi Chowdhurani Cast

With a powerful score by Grammy-nominated composer Pandit Bickram Ghosh and a stellar cast that includes Srabanti Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Darshana Banik, Bibriti Chatterjee and Arjun Chakraborty, the film is currently in post-production. Releasing this Durga Puja, with Prosenjit's trademark superlative performance, Devi Chowdhurani aims to blend Bengal’s revolutionary past with a truly global cinematic future.

Prosenjit has a stellar lineup for 2025 including Devi Chowdhurani (2025), and Maalik (recently released) making him one of the most anticipated actors to watch in the coming year.