After MMS scandal, Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora MASSIVELY trolled for flaunting her cleavage in a sexy red dress - Watch

New Delhi: The internet sensation Anjali Arora, who shot to fame with the viral song Kacha Badam recently got trolled for wearing a revealing dress. The Lock Upp fame star shared some videos of her wearing a cleavage showing red short midi attire, looking super hot.

Anjali teased the videos sharing information about her new song Sajna Hai Mujhe which was released today on October 6, 2022. Anjali is quite popular on social media with over 11 million followers on Instagram alone. Recently, she featured in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa music video titled 'Saiyyan Di Mein Aana Re' which was released on August 10, 2022.

Digital content creator Anjali Arora shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online.

The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.