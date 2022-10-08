NewsLifestylePeople
ANJALI ARORA

After MMS scandal, Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora MASSIVELY trolled for flaunting her cleavage in a sexy red dress - Watch

Anjali Arora new sexy video out: The digital content creator shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 12:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

After MMS scandal, Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora MASSIVELY trolled for flaunting her cleavage in a sexy red dress - Watch

New Delhi: The internet sensation Anjali Arora, who shot to fame with the viral song Kacha Badam recently got trolled for wearing a revealing dress. The Lock Upp fame star shared some videos of her wearing a cleavage showing red short midi attire, looking super hot. 

Anjali teased the videos sharing information about her new song Sajna Hai Mujhe which was released today on October 6, 2022. Anjali is quite popular on social media with over 11 million followers on Instagram alone. Recently, she featured in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa music video titled 'Saiyyan Di Mein Aana Re' which was released on August 10, 2022. 

Digital content creator Anjali Arora shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. 

The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.

 

Live Tv

Anjali AroraAnjali Arora trolledAnjali Arora videosMMS videoAnjali Arora MMS videoLock Uppanjali arora hot videoanjali arora private video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022