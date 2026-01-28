After Mouni Roy, Bengali actress-politician Mimi Chakraborty alleges harassment at event

New Delhi: Days after Mouni Roy faced harassment on stage and shared her ordeal on social media, popular Bengali actress-politician Mimi Chakraborty dropped a cryptic note on social media after filing a police complaint alleging public harassment at a cultural programme in Bongaon, North 24 Parganas.

However, after she alleged harassment at an event, the organisers denied the claims. Mimi wrote on Instagram story: "Fake stories give TRP NOT TRUTH. Cheers to everyone who choose and believe TRP Becoz fake is so real, ppl get offended with truth, and artist maligning is the new normal."

Earlier, Mimi shared her ordeal on social media, writing: "Just a few posts amongst so many, which I could fit in from my lovely audience from last night, who stood by me with so much love and care. This somehow makes me stand stronger. For women artists, this pressure is heavier. We are expected to adjust, endure, and stay quiet. If we speak, we are labelled 'difficult'. If we don't, the behaviour repeats."

"I have built my career with self-respect and hard work and discipline. More than 20 mins waiting in my car backstage, respecting the fact that someone else is finishing her performance still facing false and baseless allegations, hence, chose the lawful route not for revenge, but for accountability. Because if we don't draw a line, this will keep happening to others."

On her X (formerly called Twitter) account, Mimi shared a detailed statement, naming the organisers of the event and what unfolded.

As we celebrate Republic Day, we speak of freedom and equality.

But the independence and dignity of women and artists are still too easily violated.



I have built my image and career on my own over the years. Staying silent today would only normalise the humiliation of artists.… — Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) January 26, 2026

Mimi has filed a police complaint via email with Bongaon Police Station, alleging harassment during a cultural programme held on Sunday night.