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  • /After Peddi success, Ram Charan and Upasana share first glimpse of twins Shivram and Anveera on 14th anniversary

After Peddi success, Ram Charan and Upasana share first glimpse of twins Shivram and Anveera on 14th anniversary

Ram Charan-Upasana children: Ram Charan was engaged to Upasana Kamineni in December 2011, and subsequently married in 2012 in Hyderabad.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
After Peddi success, Ram Charan and Upasana share first glimpse of twins Shivram and Anveera on 14th anniversary
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about  reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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