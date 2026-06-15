/After Peddi success, Ram Charan and Upasana share first glimpse of twins Shivram and Anveera on 14th anniversary

New Delhi: One of the famous Pan-India power couples Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently celebrated 14 years of togetherness on their wedding anniversary on June 14. Marking the event, the duo shared a glimpse of their twins Shivram and Anveera on social media.
In a joint post, the duo shared a heartfelt post with a caption reading: 'Heart is full'. Without revealing the faces of the newborns, Ram Charan and Upasana dropped a cutesy picture showcasing the the tiny hands of their three children - Klin Kaara, twins Shivram and Anveera Devi.
In February this year, megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media and announced the names of his son , actor Ram Charan, and Upasana Kamineni's twin babies, marking a heartwarming moment for the Konidela family. In his caption, Chiranjeevi revealed the twins' names as Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela.
Along with the post, Chiranjeevi also shared a picture which shows Ram Charan and Upasana seated on chairs, with their eldest daughter, Klin Kaara, comfortably accompanying her father. Their parents joined the frame as the entire family came together for the naming ceremony of the twins.
Ram Charan was engaged to Upasana Kamineni in December 2011, and subsequently married in 2012 in Hyderabad. In 2023, the couple had their first child, a daughter, whom they named Klin Kaara Konidela, which is derived from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, a Hindu text, and symbolizes purifying energy and spiritual awakening.
On the work front, Ram Charan tasted massive success with his latest release - Peddi, a sports masala film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu.
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