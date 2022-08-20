NEW DELHI: Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has been pulling the attention from all over for her bold, bizarre and out-of-box dressing. The 25-year-old doesn't think twice before showing her body to the cameras. Urfi recently posed topless and covered her breasts with hair extensions. She then stepped out in a barely there yellow dupatta cut-out dress leaving everyone speechless. Despite being repeatedly trolled and called out for her explicit choice of fashion, Urfi has made it clear that she is unstoppable and doesn't get bogged down by anything.

On Saturday, Urfi dropped a fresh video where she is seen wearing an outfit of stones. The video shows that netizens, unpleased with Urfi's bold acts, decide to stone her. The social media sensation then shows her creativity and crafts an outfit using the stones thrown at her. Well, her latest creation left a few users impressed.

URFI JAVED'S BOLD VIDEO

Earlier, Urfi shared a post where she can be seen covering her modesty with her hands. While it did grab netizens' attention but she also got massive slamming by many. This is not the first time she did something like this. The pap-favourite Urfi is known for her quirky fashion sense.

WATCH URFI JAVED'S BOLDEST AVATAR

URFI JAVED'S CLAIM TO FAME

Urfi Javed rose to fame after she appeared on the OTT version of Bigg Boss. However, she was the first contestant to be voted out of the reality show. She has been gaining limelight on social media for her DIY videos.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.