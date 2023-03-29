After Priyanka Chopra, Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Campism And Powerplay In Bollywood

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra seems to have empowered many voices in the Hindi film industry since she revealed her experience of having `beef with people` as the prime reason behind her exit from Bollywood. Reacting to a news article covering Priyanka Chopra`s version of the truth, singer-composer Amaal Mallik wrote on Twitter, "Well it`s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don't do as many Bollywood films? Now you know ;) The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often...See what they tried to do to this amazing woman..."

During a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast `Armchair Expert`, Priyanka Chopra revealed why she started looking for work in the US, saying, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn`t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn`t feel like I wanted to do it."

Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis.



When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films ? Now you know ;)



The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often



See what they tried to do to this amazing woman https://t.co/pYPpWxY9MD — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) March 28, 2023

The `Fashion` actor marked her singing debut with the single `In My City` in 2012, also featuring American rapper Will.i.am. The song was a hit and Priyanka garnered a lot of appreciation for her singing. Post that, she released another single, `Exotic`, also featuring Cuban-American rapper Pitbull in 2013, which went on to become a chartbuster. She also released a cover version of the song `I Can`t make you love me` in 2014."So when this music thing came I was like `fu** it I`am going to America`," Priyanka said in the podcast. Amaal Mallik is the voice behind popular numbers such as `O Khuda`, `Kaun Tujhe`, `Buddhu Sa Mann`.