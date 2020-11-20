After Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana, Boman Irani and Darasing Khurana roots for UNICEF World Children’s Day

Mumbai: To mark World Children’s Day on November 20, various Indian celebrities are doing their bit to help UNICEF fulfil the purpose of the special day dedicated to children across the world. While UNICEF goodwill ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken to a 16-year-old student, Aditya, who is working towards the elimination of single-use plastic in India and has urged everyone to reimagine a more sustainable world, as a UNICEF celebrity advocate, Ayushmann Khurrana has urged people to prevent violence against children.

Indian actors Boman Irani and Darasing Khurana are also part of a special event organised by UNICEF India, as keynote speakers, wherein they will speak on the effects of climate change on children and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected children across the world.

Before the event, Darasing, like Priyanka and Ayushmann, also took to social media to highlight the importance of the day and a sustainable planet. He urged the youth to be part of UNICEF’s initiative and suggest ideas to reduce the impact of climate change to make earth more sustainable.

Meanwhile, UNICEF India has partnered with Rise Infinity Foundation (RIF), Red Is the New Green (RING), National Service Scheme and YuWaah for the event, with ‘Climate Action’ as its theme. The event, which will start at 7 pm, will begin with addresses by actor-photographer Boman Irani, who will talk on the role of children as instrumental changemakers in tackling the climate crisis and actor-Mr India International 2018 Darasing Khurana, who is also the Brand Ambassador for DATRI, an India-based blood stem cell donors registry and recipient of Dada Saheb Phalke Award 2020.

The event will also feature performances by popular singer from Assam Rahul Rajkhowa and former navy officer-turned-professional clown Pravin Tulpule. Other than this, iconic monuments and historical buildings like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the headquarter of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in Maharashtra, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister’s Office (North and South Block), Parliament House and Qutub Minar in New Delhi will be lit up in blue as part of the #GoBlue campaign as a display of solidarity for child rights and the impact of Covid-19 and climate change on the lives of children across the world.