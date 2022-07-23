NEW DELHI: Seems like baring it all before the camera is the latest fad! After Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh left the internet stunned with his recent naked photoshoot, now Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal has posted several nude photos of himself on social media.

Vishnu, who seems to be following Ranveer Singh's footsteps, took to social media and dropped a nude photo of himself. He shared a picture on Instagram where he could be seen lying on the bed. He captioned the photo writing, "Well... joining the trend ! ALMOST ! P.S. Also when wife @jwalagutta1 turns photographer…"

In the photo, he can be seen lying on a bed with a white sheet covering his body below the abdomen. The actor is seen flaunting his toned body and gazing straight into the camera.

Well... joining the trend !



P.S

Also when wife @Guttajwala turns photographer... pic.twitter.com/kcvxYC40RU — VISHNU VISHAL (VV) (@TheVishnuVishal) July 23, 2022

Vishnu Vishal played a few Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) games before suffering a leg injury, which ended his cricket career. He then acted in Tamil films and also produced a few movies such as 'Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran', 'Silukkuvarupatti Singam', and 'Ratsasan'. Vishnu was last seen in the Tamil film 'FIR ready'. He will next be seen in the thriller, 'Mohandas'. He is also shooting for his bilingual movie 'Gatta Kusthi'.



Ranveer Singh has made it to the top Twitter trends and left his fans amused after he decided to pose nude for a magazine cover photoshoot. Ranveer took to his Twitter to share the pictures. Reacting to the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Major (fire emoji)". Parineeti Chopra commented. "F I R E".

"The best cover shot this country has seen. Brave and unapologetic," Masaba Gupta commented.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, "What is this hotness (fire emojis). Matlab kya?? Khamkhah ka pressure."

