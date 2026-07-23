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  • /After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt breaks her silence on CJP students' protest over NEET row: 'Heartbroken yet filled with hope'

After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt breaks her silence on CJP students' protest over NEET row: 'Heartbroken yet filled with hope'

CJP students' protest over NEET row: Several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to express their support for the students amid the ongoing CJP protest.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt breaks her silence on CJP students' protest over NEET row: 'Heartbroken yet filled with hope'

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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