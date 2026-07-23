/After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt breaks her silence on CJP students' protest over NEET row: 'Heartbroken yet filled with hope'

Yesterday, Salman Khan extended his support to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. The superstar took to Instagram to praise the students for participating in the protest "peacefully" and called them "courageous and brave." Sharing an old grainy picture of himself from his school days, the 60-year-old actor wrote, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”